VKontakte launched a new feed of media recommendations “For You”

The social network VKontakte has launched a new feed of media recommendations. The unique innovation became known from the press release of the social network, received by Lenta.ru.

The new feed is endless and consists of photos, publications, clips and content collections, arranged in a compact form and selected using algorithms. The accuracy of the recommended publications is enhanced by the actions of the users themselves: the network analyzes likes, views and comments and draws conclusions about the preferences of each user.

“The updated For You feed has combined all the accumulated potential to offer the best media recommendations for each user personally. The product will constantly evolve and support various social network formats for maximum engagement,” said Marina Krasnova, CEO of VKontakte.

Earlier, VKontakte introduced a new payout cabinet, through which content creators will be able to directly receive money earned using video monetization tools. Within six months, the company plans to charge self-employed authors with increased remuneration, equivalent to a tax on professional income. Thanks to the payment cabinet, content creators will be able to conveniently withdraw earnings to Russian bank cards or a current account.