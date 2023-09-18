VK Donut now has a function for sending one-time donations to authors

VKontakte has expanded the functionality of VK Donut, a content monetization tool. Now social network users will be able to thank their favorite authors with one-time donations. About it reported in a company press release.

It is clarified that such donations can be left for specific publications in communities. In addition to this, VKontakte users will now be able to send gifts in the form of a unique reaction icon, available for votes. According to the developers, this will support creativity and motivate authors to create new content.

To send a one-time donation or add a reaction icon, just click on the gift icon under your favorite post; it is displayed next to the reactions. In the window that appears, you are asked to select the amount of gratitude or enter your own; the available range is from 50 to 2000 rubles. There the user will be able to select one or more icons.

The head of the VKontakte community product team, Daria Ruzanova, said that in the second quarter of 2023, the donation system brought content authors on the social network 16 percent more money than in the same period a year earlier – more than 197 million rubles.

“We are pleased to present even more opportunities to receive support for the development of our projects. This donation format will allow users to choose when and how much they are willing to donate to the community,” she concluded.

It was previously reported that the video conferencing platform “VK Calls” added a new unique feature – now you can send a reaction not only by pressing a button, but also by gestures.