Added the ability to use an animated vmoji avatar to VK Calls

The VKontakte social network has introduced a unique feature for more convenient and comfortable use of the VK Calls service. Now users will be able to use animated avatars in video conferences, according to a press release from the social network received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

With the help of the new feature, users will be able to broadcast their movements and voice without including the image from the device’s camera. The vmoji avatar reads the voice stream and adjusts the character’s movements to the user’s speech. According to the authors, such technology can help maintain privacy in the case when a person wants to show his presence, but does not want to show his face.

“We have all been in a situation where during a conference no one turns on the camera and you have to communicate with a dark screen, which can be uncomfortable. Now, in such cases, you can turn on the display of your unique animated character, thereby maintaining privacy and adding interactivity to communication, making it much more fun. We are proud to be the first to launch such mechanics among all video conferencing platforms — you can use personalized avatars for video communication without having to turn on the camera,” said Marina Krasnova, CEO of VKontakte, VK Video and VK Zvonkov.

Earlier, deepfake technology appeared on VKontakte. The new technology will allow users to create realistic videos in which they can try on the faces of celebrities. The innovation is based on neural networks created by VKontakte, which are able to transform the user’s face into the face of a star, providing recognizable features and maintaining photorealistic results.