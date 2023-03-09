VKontakte entered the top 10 applications that generate global Internet traffic

The analytical company Sandvine for the first time included the social network VKontakte in the top 10 applications that generate global Internet traffic. This is stated in a press release from VK, received by Lenta.ru.

VKontakte ranked fourth in the Mobile Social Applications category. It also made it to the top in the Social Apps category, ranking ninth on the list.

VK noted that over the past year, the growth of the VKontakte audience has intensified due to the development of key products. Among them: a messenger, a platform for video calls, clips and videos. Active work with authors, technological improvements, updates of recommendation algorithms and the emergence of new products also contributed to the growth of the audience. For example, in 2022, separate applications “VK Messenger”, “VK Clips” and “VK Calls” were launched.

Over the past year, the social network team has released hundreds of technological updates, Alexander Tobol, CTO of VKontakte, recalled. “We will continue to strengthen VKontakte’s technological leadership and launch new solutions so that users can access all social network services as quickly as possible,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that VKontakte launched the function of generating individual covers in user profiles thanks to a neural network.