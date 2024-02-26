VK will use generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its services, thanks to which new capabilities will appear in email, cloud, notes and Mail.ru calendar, the company reported on February 26.

As specified, beta versions of functions with a generative neural network model have expanded the capabilities of VK services. They help the user with routine, as well as generate creative ideas and make it easier to work with large letters.

In Mail.ru mail, the neural network will compose a brief retelling of the incoming letter and highlight the main thoughts. As a result, the service will save time on reading long messages.

In the Mail.ru cloud and Mail.ru notes, AI will help you create text on any given topic, generate ideas and write a post for social networks, and the AI ​​calendar will help you come up with a creative congratulation on the upcoming birthday of colleagues or loved ones.

You can try beta versions of new features from any mailbox; after authorization, the user will receive a letter with detailed instructions.

Earlier, on February 22, VK ​​extended the deadline for accepting applications for grants intended to support domestic cultural institutions. Museums, theaters, philharmonic societies and other cultural institutions and projects can submit applications for grants until February 29 inclusive.