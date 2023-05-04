VK users will get exclusive access to popular Medium Quality shows

VK Video users will get exclusive access to popular shows — from May this year, Medium Quality project releases will begin to appear on the platform earlier than on other resources. This is stated in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

Medium Quality Production releases such shows as “Contacts” with Anton Shastun, “I know myself!” with Azamat Musagaliev and “Awesome How” with Garik Kharlamov. Also among the company’s projects are the “Big Show” with the participation of comedians and host Azamat Musagaliev, stand-up concerts from Outside standup and others.

From May, new episodes of these shows will be published on VK Video five days earlier than on other platforms. In addition, the video service plans to soon expand the library of series, as well as introduce new formats with the participation of stars.

Earlier it was reported that VK is preparing to hold a “Big stand-up festival” in Moscow, which will be organized by the producers of Labelcom, Open Microphone and other popular projects. The event will take place May 19-22.