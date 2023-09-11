“VK Video” launches a travel show “Eagle and Eagle” about the most colorful places in Russia

“VK Video” is launching a new travel show “Eagle and Eagle”, in which viewers will be shown the most colorful and unusual places in Russia. Details are given in the press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The hosts of the new program will be Omar Alibutaev and Yusup Omarov, who will prove that you can have an interesting time not only in the capital. They will travel through different Russian cities in search of the most extraordinary places and activities. Competing with each other, Caucasian comedians will show where in the country to ride on the imperial carriage of Catherine II, drive on the Formula 1 track, find the best crabs, learn Japanese drifting and much more.

At the end of each trip, the program operator will decide which of the presenters was smarter, and viewers will have the opportunity to read the travel guide about the places visited in the episode and find out about the cost of the vacation.

“We are proud of our cities, attractions and nature. When friends come to us, we always want to take them to the most “show-off” places, to show them the best in our city, in our opinion. It is with this task that our presenters come to every city. We tried to create an alternative guide for viewers so that they would be inspired by ideas and discover new places to relax,” Nikolai Duksin, director of the music ecosystem and video content department at VK, said about the idea of ​​the show.

According to Omar Alibutaev, after watching the program, the viewer will definitely understand that “in Russia, too, there is where to fly, go, swim, jump, run – no worse than abroad, and somewhere even better.” Yusup Omarov confirmed that Russians “will look at the country in a new way and admire its beauty.”

The new travel show “Eagle and Eagle” will be released on September 11. The first place where the comedians will go will be the city of St. Petersburg. In the next episodes, the leading presenters will visit Sochi, Vladivostok, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Derbent, Nizhny Novgorod, Murmansk, Pyatigorsk, Astrakhan and other cities.