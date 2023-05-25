The domestic game engine Nau Engine will be developed in such a way as to enable the creation of any media content, including films, series and specialized business software. However, his main task remains the creation of games, Izvestia was told on May 25 in the press service of VK.

Speaking about the advantages of a domestic engine over foreign ones, the company noted that commercial engines that exist on the market solve only part of the tasks of developers, doing this at the project development stage and not helping at all at the stages of entering the market and subsequent operation.

“The Nau Engine team is committed to helping the developer through the entire life cycle of a project from creation to operation, and to do this for products on all platforms. The engine will also be created on the principle of open source and is available to developers of any skill level,” the company’s press service said.

They also noted that the core of the project is being created by a team from Russia, but the help of the entire community of developers, including from other countries, is involved in the development of various modules and additional tools.

“The principles of open source are as close as possible to our values ​​and as transparent as possible for the entire community. This makes it easier to modify the code for your needs or to involve third-party professionals in creating a cool overall product,” VK added.

In conclusion, the company said that the project is at the initial stage of development. Testing of the engine is not yet available, applications are being collected from developers. It is planned to start closed testing of the alpha version of the product this year.

According to information TASS, VK is investing 1 billion rubles in the development of the basic version of the game engine. The launch of the first beta version is scheduled for 2024. In 2025, the starting version of the engine is expected to be presented.

In March last year, the head of MY.GAMES Store, Rodion Kotelnikov, told Izvestia that the Russian video game market could develop even under Western sanctions. He is sure that there are many talented developers in Russia. He also assured that Western companies would be replaced by Asian ones. In addition, the expert did not rule out that the Russians will play through cloud services.