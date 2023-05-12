The presentation of the first film as part of the VK project “Places” took place

At the first tourist rally “Maevka. More than a Journey”, which takes place on the basis of the Mashuk Knowledge Center, a presentation of the first film was held as part of the VK project “Places”. This was reported in a press release from the company, received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

It is noted that the 9-minute video is dedicated to the Arkhangelsk region, access to the content is already open in VK Video. The material includes the brightest impressions of the participants of the week-long media expedition and unique information about the region.

In particular, the audience will see the Golubino cultural and landscape park, the Arctic village of Kimzha, the Malye Korely museum-reserve and the Pinezhsky Caves, learn how the Arctic Pomor vessel is being restored, and see the birthplace of white seals – harp seal pups.

“High-quality travel content has always been in demand on VK sites, and thanks to the Places project, its number will increase significantly — it will appear not only in the profile communities of the project, but also in the communities of bloggers, partners of various levels and on the official pages of the regions. Our task is to inspire users to travel, visit unique locations and create their own user-generated content,” said Dmitry Uvarov, Director of Strategic Partnerships at VK.

“Places” is a VK project, which is implemented jointly with ANO “More than a Journey” with the support of the Internet Development Institute (ANO “IRI”). Within its framework, by the end of 2024, 70 image videos about the regions of Russia and other content for social networks will be released. Each film essay focuses on the unique places in the region, the stories and projects of local residents.