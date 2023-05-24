Voice assistant Marusya will tell inspiring success stories of Tavrida.ART residents

The Tavrida Art Cluster, together with the voice assistant Marusya from VK, launched a project that will acquaint Russians with inspiring success stories. This is stated in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

The authors of the project have created a collection that includes motivational audio recordings from experts and residents of Tavrida.ART, a platform of opportunities for young people in the creative industries, arts and culture. In them, they talk about their professional experience, give advice to novice specialists and parting words to those who are not sure of the correctness of their choice.

A collection of 11 story entries covering areas such as design, music, theatre, dance and painting. Each audio recording lasts no more than three minutes and begins with background music specially created for the project. In order for the voice assistant to launch an inspiring story, you need to say: “Marusya, turn on inspiration from Taurida.”

Ilya Cyborg, Nika Dubik, Tema Cuba, Twins Kovl, Retunec and Ilya ALLERGIA have already recorded their stories and instructions for the project. In the future, the collection of audio recordings with success stories will be replenished.

Earlier it was reported that users of the voice assistant Marusya will be able to listen to two collections of fairy tales, which were voiced by Russian celebrities.