The beta version of “VK Video” became available for download to Android users

The Russian technology corporation VK has released a beta version of the VK Video mobile application. This was reported in a press release from the company, received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The application allows you to view videos from a multi-million catalog online and offline. Content includes exclusive shows, videos, and streams from bloggers, as well as movies, series, and UGC videos. The creators indicate that the functionality and recommendation algorithms of the beta version of the application will be improved by users.

Currently, the beta version of the application is available for download on Google Play and RuStore for Android users. At the same time, it is noted that iOS users will soon be able to download VK Video to their gadget. The release of the main version of VK Video for mobile devices is scheduled for autumn 2023.

The press service of VK also said that the application has a new section “Trends”, which presents the most relevant and viral video content. In addition, users will be able to see the history of views, downloaded videos, as well as liked and bookmarked videos in the application. At the same time, the developers took care of the minimum delay of the first frame and convenient video management: by double-clicking on the screen, fast rewind will start, acceleration, slowdown of the video and control of autosubtitles will also be available. In addition, background viewing in Picture-In-Picture mode is available in the application.

Earlier it was reported that viewers and authors of the VK Clips platform will be protected from spam and malicious links using a neural network with an unwanted content filter.