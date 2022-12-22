VK sums up the results of work on supporting SMEs for 2022

VK summarizes the results of work to support small and medium-sized businesses in 2022. This is described in a company press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The organization has made the main focus on three areas: an open dialogue with businessmen, the development of simple and effective tools and community education.

It is known that at the moment more than two million entrepreneurs are developing their business on VKontakte. Since the beginning of the year, the number of communities that have connected the VKontakte Store to sell goods and services has increased 1.5 times. VK also relaunched VKontakte Market, a single platform for sellers and buyers. The new showcase brought together 40 million products from more than 360,000 entrepreneurs.

In order to help entrepreneurs consistently develop their VKontakte pages, the social network has launched a “Business Community Quality Index”: simple tasks and tips will help entrepreneurs increase the activity of communities, attract more subscribers and receive additional benefits.

The number of unique advertisers among small and medium-sized businesses on VKontakte grew by 70 percent year-on-year.

In addition to communities on VK resources and in the partner network, entrepreneurs promote their applications, websites and online stores using the tools of the VK Advertising single platform. The new office responds to the need of businesses for intuitive and effective tools for online promotion.

Finally, in the fall, VK launched a new learning platform for business — it features useful video courses, articles, and checklists from the company’s team and market experts. Anyone who is interested in developing a business on the Internet will be able to find useful materials or gain new knowledge in a convenient format. During the first months of operation, the platform has already united more than 2.3 million unique users.