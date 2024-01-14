VK has expanded its grant program, which includes not only promotion and advertising tools on the Internet, but also real money – 30 million rubles, Izvestia learned.

The VK grant program has been operating since 2021. At the beginning of 2022, the first participants received funds in the format of “digital” money, which could be used to pay for the promotion of content within the VKontakte social network. VK told Izvestia that in 2022–2023, 1,715 applications were submitted, of which 109 were winners. The total volume of distributed resources amounted to 28 million rubles.

In 2024, 30 million rubles have been allocated for digital support. VK intends to distribute the same amount in the form of real money, which can be spent on anything within the framework of the project. Thus, if previously the program only allowed for strengthening the Internet presence of existing projects, now organizations can use the holding’s funds to create their own digital project from scratch.

In general, the scheme will look like this: the application will first be checked by VK specialists for formal compliance with the terms of the program, then experts will evaluate it according to a number of established criteria, assigning points, and the final decision will be made by the coordinating council (another innovation), also focusing on expert assessments.

Expertise of projects will be provided by the Russian Cultural Foundation (another partner of the VK grant program).

