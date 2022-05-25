President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be in Sinaloa this weekend. He will be received in Culiacán by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. He brings in his agenda the supervision of the Badiraguato-Guadalupe and Tamazula-Canelas road works. As well as the visit to the Santa María and Picachos dams. In addition, he will have the morning conference from the state capital.

Swear to it that it will be a tour full of political signals, starting because it comes to Culiacán, in the midst of the political trial of Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, it will be key if there is any attention or meeting. Do not rule out that there is some negotiation of his departure or it will be very clear if they do not call him and ignore him, then it will be clear that there is a green light for his dismissal.

In the case of the tour in the south of the state, it will also be important to see AMLO’s closeness to the municipal president of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, in case there is no meeting or some show of support, then the message is negative and the next political trial would target the port.

By the way, Mazatlán is still in the eye of the hurricane due to the dismissal of the president of the municipal DIF, Gabriela Peña Chico, former partner of Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez, who would have ordered this cessation of the honorary position. What to say about the complaints for millionaire investments in lamps that were allegedly not tendered. So there are elements for impeachment.

Very attentive, because the simple visit of the President of the Republic to Sinaloa is already a message, from the National Palace they assure us that there is total support for the Sinaloan governor and that he is in the spirit of the national president. Surely, AMLO comes to calm the waters and give his support to Rocha. Keep an eye on the tour, it will be full of signs.

Outstanding. Speaking of Mazatlán, businessman Jesús Vizcarra Calderón met with the former mayor of the port, Fernando Pucheta. It was a meeting of friends to visit the project of the latter, which is the Vida rehabilitation clinic, where he provides care to people with limited resources.

The social project headed by Fernando Pucheta has been successful and now comes with free care for children, which left the former mayor of Culiacán with a good taste. By the way, Jesús Vizcarra was seen to be very happy, it was clear that he was in confidence, photographs were taken, he was seen smiling and happy, showing that there is a good friendship.

They were accompanied by Dr. Eusebio “Chevo” Terán, a close friend of Jesús Vizcarra. So it was a meeting of friends and without political overtones, but with many messages of support. Speaking of support, a few weeks ago, hotelier Ernesto Coppel also accompanied Pucheta for the same reason. So he’s showing power with two heavyweights.

Another fact to mention is that the president of the DIF Sinaloa, Eneyda Rocha, was in charge of inaugurating the care clinic for people from vulnerable sectors headed by Fernando Pucheta, which at the same time has the Una Mano Amiga foundation. Although these are not political times, the former mayor of Mazatlán is still active in social work, so he is more relevant than ever.

Definitely there are times in which the figures and characters weigh more than the games. There, Fernando Pucheta fits well because it is his own brand. It shows that he brought his group together with Governor Rubén Rocha as a sign of political civility and with the message that Sinaloa is doing well. So don’t lose sight of it.

Political Memory. “Discipline is the most important part of success”: Truman Capote.