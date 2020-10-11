Vivo has launched its new mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity. Vivo Y73s has just been made available in China. The design of the handset is similar to other recently launched Vivo phones. This phone has features like Moto Bezel, Dewdrop Notch and Triple Rear Camera at the bottom.The price of Vivo Y73S5G is 1,998 Chinese Yuan (about 21,700 rupees). There is no information about the phone being made available in other markets outside China. Vivo Y72s comes in silver moon and black mirror color.

Vivo Y73s: specifications

The Vivo Y73S has a 6.44 inch Full HD + display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9 and the screen-to-body ratio is 90.1 percent. This smartphone of Vivo has been given MediaTek Helio 720 processor. The handset has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

Talking about the camera, Vivo Y73S has a 48 megapixel primary sensor. Apart from this, 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2 megapixel depth sensors have also been provided on the rear. A 16-megapixel front sensor has been given for selfie enthusiasts.

The dimensions of Vivo Y73s are 161×74.04×7.73 millimeters and weighing 171 grams. To give power to the phone, a 4100mAh battery has been given, which the company claims that it will give 511 hours of standby time. The VoLTE network is claimed to provide up to 18.8 hours of battery talk time.

