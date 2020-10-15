The budget device Vivo Y30, launched this year by Chinese smartphone company Vivo, has been given a big price cut. The price of this smartphone has been reduced by Rs 1000 before the festive season. The new price of the device has come into effect across the country from October 15. The report of 91Mobiles states that offline retailers are also selling this device at a new price. The phone has a quad camera setup with large battery and display.

New price of Vivo Y30

The price of Vivo Y30, launched about three months ago by tech brand Vivo, was till now Rs 14,990, but now this device can be purchased for Rs 13,990. After a price cut of 1000 rupees, this phone of Vivo is also showing at a new price on Amazon. However, its price on Flipkart has not been changed so far. Offline retailers will also sell the phone at a new price.

Vivo Y30 specifications

The smartphone offers a 6.47-inch IPS LCD punch hole display that offers full HD + (1560×720 pixels) resolution. The aspect ratio of this display is 19.5: 9 and the screen-to-body ratio is 90.7 percent. Vivo Y30 gets Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10 users. The storage space of the phone coming with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage can be increased to 512 GB.

Talk about camera setup, Vivo Y30 offers a quad camera on the rear panel. In addition to the 13-megapixel primary sensor, it has an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera is available in the punch hole for selfie and video calling. This phone with MediaTek Helio P35 processor gets 5000mAh battery, which supports 10W fast charging.

