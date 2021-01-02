Vivo has launched its two flagship smartphones Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro in the market. Currently both these phones have been launched in China. The special thing is that these phones are equipped with Exynos 1080 5nm processor. In China, the price of Vivo X60 has been fixed at 3498 yuan i.e. Rs 34,300 and Vivo X60 Pro price is up to 4498 yuan i.e. Rs 50,600. These smartphones can be pre-ordered from 8 January 2021.

Both of Vivo’s smartphones have a 120Hz refresh rate display, which comes with full HD + AMOLED display. It has an aspect ratio of 92.7% and support for HDR10 and HDR10 +. It has a flat screen in Vivo X60, while the screen of Vivo X60 Pro is dual-curved. Samsung’s Exynos 1080 chipset has been given in Vivo X60. It has up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. Apart from this, Vivo X60 Pro has only one variant 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage available. These phones of Vivo X60 series work on Android 11 based OriginOS out-of-the-box.

Vivo X60 has a triple rear camera setup. It also has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. At the same time, quad rear camera setup has been given in Vivo X60 Pro, which has a primary sensor of 48 megapixels. It also has two 13 megapixels. Not only this, an 8 megapixel periscope camera has also been given. Vivo X60 Pro also gets 5x optical zoom and 60x superzoom. For selfies, both these smartphones have a 32-megapixel front camera. Vivo X60 has a 4200mAh battery, while Vivo X60 Pro is equipped with a 4300mAh battery. Both batteries are available with 33 Watt fast charging support.

Vivo X60 will compete with Reno 4 Pro in India. It has a 6.5-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For safety, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. This display is very rich and bright. The display is quite smooth with the help of which the experience of using the phone improves. For the photography and video, the rear of the new Reno 4 Pro has four cameras setup with 48 megapixel prime sensor (Sony IMX586), 8 megapixel ultra wide lens, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel mono lens. This phone is designed keeping in mind the special photography lovers. It costs Rs 34,990. This phone is available in Starry Night and Silky White color options.

