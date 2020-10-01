Vivo has quietly launched its new handset in Taiwan. The initial price of Vivo X50e 5G phone is about 33 thousand rupees. The phone comes in black and blue colors. Currently, there is no information related to the launch of the phone in other markets outside Taiwan. Let us tell you everything about the features and specifications of Vivo X50e 5G handset.This new Vivo smartphone has a 6.44 inch Full HD + AMOLED display that comes with Dewdrop Notch. There is a selfie camera in this notch. The Vivo X50e 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The storage of the handset can be increased through microSD card.

To give power to the phone, a 4350mAh battery is provided which supports 33 watts fast charging. In-screen fingerprint sensor has been given in Vivo X50 E5G.

This photography of Vivo has a quad camera setup with 48 megapixel primary sensor for photography. The phone also has a 13-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie. Talking about software, this phone runs on Android 10. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Talk about Vivo X50 smartphone is available in India at an initial price of Rs 34,990. The phone has a 6.56 inch Full HD + AMOLED display. The handset has Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10 which is based on Funtouch OS 10.5. The 4200mAh battery is given in the X50.

