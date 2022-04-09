The arrival of I live X Fold Perhaps it will not bring particular innovations to the folding smartphone market from an engineering point of view, it seems that this new device is very similar in style to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and other similar devices, but could instead move the market from the point of view of prices.

The presentation of the Vivo X Fold is scheduled for 11 April and there are therefore a few days left, at least initially the device will be presented in China and released exclusively on the Chinese market, but it could subsequently also be launched on the international market.

By now we are used to knowing most of the specifications of the new devices arriving through the leaks that spread on the web, and the Vivo X Fold is no exception, in fact there are many leaks spread on the net and they are also quite specific.

Exclusive: Black color option of the upcoming Vivo X Fold! Specs:

– SD8 Gen 1

– 8.03 “4: 3.5 & 6.53” 21: 9 2K E5 120Hz

– 4600mAH

– 66W Wired, 50W Wireless

– 50MP Main + 48MP UW + 12MP Portrait (47mm) + 8MP Periscope 5X

– 16MP Front

– 16MP Front

– In-screen FP

As you can see from the tweet above, the design of this new folding smartphone is already known and apparently there will be two colors available. As for the specifications we find the SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 8.3-inch display with 2k resolution and variable refresh rate with a maximum of 120 Hz, fingerprint sensor under the screen and 4,600 mAh battery with fast wired charging at 66W and 50W wireless.

As for the camera there will be a 16 MP front sensor and a rear module consisting of four sensors, a main of 50 MP, a 48 MP ultra wide angle, a 12 MP portrait sensor and finally an 8 MP periscopic zoom sensor.

For what concern price, it seems that some photos were taken during a test presentation and that among the few data revealed there is precisely the selling price in China. Apparently the Vivo X Fold will be launched in two versions, the first should have a starting price of 11,999 CNY (about 1,733 €), while the second more powerful will have a starting price of 12,999 CNY (about 1877 €) .

With these prices, I live it will certainly be more competitive, at least on the Chinese market, and in general we can see that once again we find ourselves with folding devices which, although still quite expensive, continue to drop in price, becoming more and more affordable.