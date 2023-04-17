I live X Flip and Fold 2 are the last two devices to arrive from Vivo as regards the folding market, thus adding to an offer that is expanding more and more. Since their presentation is very close now, today we really want to bring you back everything we know about them!
Vivo X Flip and Fold 2 are about to arrive, here are the features
There are now just a few days left for the official presentation of the two new leaflets Vivo X Flip and Fold 2: the presentation will arrive on April 20 in China. However, we have already been able to collect several clues and give a general overview of the products that we will be facing. You are curious? At that time here are the first technical datasheets:
Vivo X Fold 2
- display:
- Internal: OLED 8.03″ 2160×1916, 4:3.5, 360ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,800nit peak
- external: OLED 6.53″ 2520×1080, 21:9, 420ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,600nit peak
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- ISP V2
- memory:
- 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM
- 256/512GB internal UFS 4.0
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into both displays
- connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7
- cameras:
- internal: 16MP
- rear outer:
- Main 50MP Sony IMX866, f/1.75, OIS
- 12MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX663, f/2, FOV 108°
- 12MP telephoto Sony IMX663, 47mm eq.
- drums: 4,800mAh, 120W wired, 50W wireless charging
- size: 161.3×73.4x13mm (closed) 6-6.7mm (open)
- weight: 280g
- colors: blue, black, red
Vivo x Flip 2
- display:
- Internal: AMOLED 6.74″, 2520×1080, 21:9, 120Hz refresh rate, 406ppi, HDR10+
- external: 3″
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- memory:
- 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM
- 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1
- connectivity: 5G
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
- cameras:
- internal: 32MP
- external:
- 32MP main, f/1.75 (NOTE: other rumors report a 50MP Sony IMX866 main cam)
- 12MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 108°
- drums: 4,400mAh, 44W charging
- size: 166.4×75.3×8.2mm
- weight: 200g
- colors: purple, black, gold
#Vivo #Flip #Fold #heres
Leave a Reply