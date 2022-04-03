“Live × rock” it is the most anticipated event of each year; however, it was being postponed repeatedly due to social confinement. This Saturday, April 2, the organization published a statement to announce the definitive suspension of this edition.

After the confinement due to the coronavirus, the governments took as a preventive measure to reduce the capacity of several establishments to avoid massive contagion. In this way, social events were canceled and this meant a great economic loss for national and international artists.

What did the organization of “Vivo × el rock” say?

Through its official Instagram account, the organization in charge of carrying out this massive event explained the reason why it terminated its efforts for this edition.

“As everyone knows, in the month of March 2020 the world was affected by COVID-19, a pandemic that impacted all kinds of industries, music and entertainment being one of the most affected, suspending or canceling. all those events scheduled for the year 2020 and 2021″, was the introduction of the message.

“At the time, as CEM Corporation we announced the suspension of ‘Vivo × el rock 2020’, hoping to be able to reschedule the event and keep the artists who were going to perform at that edition of the festival. However, this has not been possible, which is why we announce the cancellation of ‘Vivo × el rock 2020’ and, with it, the return of tickets for all those who purchased a ticket.”, they continued.

How will the request for the refund of the money be made?

The statement caused great sadness among netizens who had already purchased tickets for “Vivo × el rock”, but there is no turning back. From Thursday, April 7 to May 15 of this year, all those who have purchased an entry ticket can send an email to serviciosalcliente@teleticket.com.pe and attach the following information:

Subject: CCS002 LIVE FOR ROCK 2020

Account number

Interbank account code

Name of the bank

ID of the account holder

Full name of the account holder

Telephone contact.

After sending the corresponding information, Teleticket will contact users from April 29 and notify them of the cancellation of the purchase.