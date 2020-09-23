(Photo: Gijmochina)

Vivo has launched its stunning Vivo Watch. It is the company’s first smartwatch. The price of this watch in China is 1299 yuan (about 14,000 rupees). This first smartwatch from Vivo comes with premium design and many great features. The company has launched this watch in two dial sizes- 46mm and 42mm. In Vivo’s Watch, there is an option of two straps – Napa leather and fluoroelastomer strap. These straps are quite premium due to their smoothness and texture.The 46mm watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixel resolution. At the same time, in the 42mm variant of Vivo Watch, you will get a 1.19 inch AMOLED screen with 390×390 pixels resolution. Talking about build quality, the Vivo Watch uses a stainless steel body. The bezel of the watch is made of special ceramic and it is four times stronger than steel.

6 sensors and 11 fitness modes

Vivo Watch 6 comes with a built-in sensor. This includes blood oxygen, accelerometer, air pressure, geomagnetism, ambient light, and positioning sensors. At the same time, for sports and fitness tracking, this watch offers 11 modes like outdoor running, swimming, cycling.

(Photo: Gijmochina)

Battery life up to 9 days

This watch of Vivo also supports music playback, NFC traffic card, access card and JOVI voice assistant. The 46mm variant of the watch offers up to 18 days and the 42mm variant offers up to 9 days of battery life. How long the company will launch this watch in India, nothing can be said about it.