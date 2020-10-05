Vivo’s new smartphone Vivo V20 is going to be launched on 13 October. The company has started sending media invites for the launch event of this phone. The phone will be launched in a virtual event. This phone was launched in Europe early last month. In India, the company can launch this new smartphone in the mid-range segment. Recently, the company had given information about the complete specifications of this phone. The Vivo V20 smartphone will be available on Flipkart.The phone has a 6.44-inch full HD + AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. This phone coming with Dual Nano SIM support is equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. As a processor, Snapdragon 720G SoC has been given in this phone. This phone, which comes with micro SD card slot, has Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

There are three rear cameras in this phone for photography. It has an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera with a 64 megapixel primary camera. For selfie, you will find a 44 megapixel camera in the front of this phone.

To give power to the phone, it has a 4000mAh battery, which comes with 33 Watt fast charging support. This phone equipped with in-display fingerprint sensor has dual band Wi-Fi, GPS / A-GPS, USB OTG and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Nothing can be said about the cost of the phone.

