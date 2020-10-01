Tees on Flipkart

Vivo is soon to launch its new smartphone Vivo V20 in India. There is still some time to launch this phone, but the company has given complete information about its specifications and features. The company has given the details of the specifications of this phone on its global website. Also, on e-commerce platform Flipkart, this phone has also been teased with ‘Coming Soon’. So let’s know what the company is going to offer in this new phone of Vivo.The phone has a 6.44 inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. This phone equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage has Snapdragon 720G processor. This phone, which comes with a dedicated micro SD card slot, has Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10. This phone supports dual sim.

Triple camera setup is provided on the back panel of the phone. It has an 8-megapixel secondary with a 64-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the same time, this phone has a 44 megapixel camera for selfie. The camera setup is equipped with several photography modes such as Super Night Mode, Motion Autofocus, Super Wide Angle Night Mode.

To power the phone, it has a 4000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 33 watt flash charge fast charging technology. This phone, equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, has options such as dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C port for connectivity.

