Smartphone company Vivo is about to launch its new handset Vivo V20 in India today. The phone will be launched in a virtual event. The launch event will begin at 12 noon. This launch event can be seen live on the company’s official YouTube channel. The phone was launched by the company in Thailand last month. The Vivo V20 has premium features like triple rear camera and fast charging.There is currently no information about what the price of this new Vivo phone will be in India. However, according to a tipster, Vivo V20 can be launched in India at a price of Rs 24,990. In an old Flipkart banner, the price of this phone was said to be between 20 to 30 thousand rupees.

Vivo V20 specifications

The phone has a 6.44-inch full HD + display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. According to the leaked report, this display comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Display This phone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, Snapdragon 720G SoC processor is installed in this phone. The memory of the phone can be increased with the help of micro SD card. This phone works on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Triple rear camera setup has been given in this phone for photography. It has a primary sensor of 64 megapixels. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor can be given here. For selfie, you will get 44 megapixel camera in this phone. To power the phone, it has a 4000mAh battery. This phone comes with 33 Watt fast charging support.

