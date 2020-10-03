Vivo is set to launch its new series V20 this month. Vivo has recently launched its V20, V20 Pro and V20 SE in Thailand and Malaysia. Vivo has already teased the V20 in India. But no information has been shared about its launch. The company has not shared any information regarding the price of the smartphone nor has the full specifications come out.

Information related to the camera of V20 has been shared in which it has been revealed that the phone will have a 44-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel rear camera. There is a triple camera setup at the back. It comes in two color options Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. The Vivo V20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. The smartphone will get a 4000 mAh battery that will come with a 33 watt flash charge. Vivo V20 is expected to have Android 11 out-of-the-box with Funtouch OS. It is not yet confirmed whether Vivo V20 flies with Android 11 or it will be given through an update in the future.

Vivo has just said about this smartphone that it will be available in the Indian market soon. But according to an MSP report, Vivo V20 is going to be launched in India on October 12. The report states that Vivo will launch two smartphones of the V20 series. The Vivo V20 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, 64-megapixel triple rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, and dual selfie cameras. The Vivo V20 SE can come with a 44-megapixel triple rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, and a 4,100mAh battery.