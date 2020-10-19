People are seeing a lot of craze regarding Vivo V20 smartphone. Vivo announced on Monday that 1 lakh Vivo V20 smartphones have been pre-booked in just 6 days. Vivo launched this smartphone in the country only last week.Vivo V20’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 24,990 and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 27,990. This handset comes in Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody Color.

Vivo India director-brand strategy, Nipun Mariya said, “We are happy to see this record for our latest flagship phone in the V-series.”

Vivo V20 has a 44 megapixel selfie camera. The front camera supports features such as Art Portrait Video, Slow-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, Aura Screen Light and Super Night Selfie 2.0. 64 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel super-size and 2 megapixel monochrome sensors have been provided on the rear panel of the phone. The primary rear camera supports super macro, super night mode, autofocus, super wide-angle and night filters.

The Vivo V20 smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen. The screen resolution is 2400×1800 pixels and the aspect ratio is 20: 9. The handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased up to 1 TB via microSD card. To give power to the smartphone, a 4000mAh battery is provided which supports 33 watt flashcharge. This phone of Vivo runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.

