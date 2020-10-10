Vivo is going to launch the new smartphone Vivo V20 in India on 13 October. It has already been confirmed that the price of the phone will be less than 30 thousand rupees. However, now famous tipster Ishan Aggarwal has also revealed the actual price of the phone before launching. According to Ishan, the price of Vivo V20 smartphone in India will be Rs 24,990. Let us know that this smartphone was launched in Thailand only last month.The biggest feature of Vivo V20 is that it is one of the thinnest smartphones. The thickness of the phone is just 7.38mm. Talking about the key specifications, the smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display, which has a FullHD + resolution. The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone’s storage can also be increased through microSD card.

64MP camera

Triple rear camera setup is available for photography in the smartphone. The rear camera has a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the same time, the phone has a 44-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.

4,000mAh battery

Vivo V20 smartphone works on Android 10 based FunTouch operating system. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. Other details of the phone will be revealed only on October 13.

