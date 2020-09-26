Smartphone company Vivo has recently launched Vivo V20, V20 Pro and Vivo V20 SE smartphones in the global market. At the same time, the company is going to launch the new smartphone of this series Vivo V20 in India. However, no official announcement has been made on this behalf of the company. But according to the news, this smartphone can knock in India in October.

The phone can come with different features in India

According to the reports, Vivo V20 may be slightly different from the international version in India. Like the international model, this smartphone can get a 44 megapixel strong front camera and a 64 megapixel primary camera on the rear panel.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone has 33W flashcharge technology support. A triple camera setup with 64 megapixel main sensor has been given on the rear panel of the phone. In India, this phone can be launched in new color options in addition to new RAM and storage variants. These include Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody color options.

Realme 7 pro will compete

Vivo V20 SE will compete with Realme 7 pro. This phone of Reality has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD + display. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. RAM is given 6GB and 8GB. 128 GB of storage is provided in the phone. Apart from this, you can also increase it with the help of MicroSD card. The Android 10 operating system based Reality UI has been given in the phone. The variant of Realme 7 Pro’s 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 19,999. At the same time, the price of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants has been fixed at Rs 21,999. This phone will be sold in the cell on Flipkart and Realme.com for the first time today. In this, phone mirror blue and mirror silver color options have been given.

