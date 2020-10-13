Vivo V-series smartphones have always been known for their cameras. The company has launched the new phone of this series Vivo V20 in India. The initial price of the phone has been kept at Rs 24,990. This phone has a 44MP selfie camera and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Pre-booking of the smartphone has started today and its first sale will be on October 20. This is the successor model of the company’s Vivo V19.The Vivo V20 smartphone comes in two variants. Its base variant has 128GB storage with 8GB of RAM, which costs Rs 24,990. At the same time, the second variant of the phone has 256GB of storage with 8GB of RAM, which costs Rs 27,990. The phone comes in three colors – Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz and Moonlight Sonata. The phone has a dual tone design.

What is the specification of a smartphone

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, which is FHD + resolution and supports HDR10. It has 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Storage can be increased via microSD card. Working on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11, this phone has a 4000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

For photography, it has a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 44-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.

