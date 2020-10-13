Vivo has launched a new V series smartphone in India, named Vivo V20. This phone has triple rear camera and selfie camera in Dewdrop Notch. This is the first phone to come to India, which works on Android 11. This phone comes with 33W fast charging support. This phone has a 44-megapixel selfie camera. In India, the 8 GB + 128 GB storage variant of Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 and its 256 GB storage option can be purchased for Rs 27,990. It will be available in three color variants, which are Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody. It is available for pre-booking and its sale will begin on October 20.

Vivo V20 specification

The Vivo V20 will run on Android 11 based on Android 11 and has a 6.44-inch full-HD + AMOLED display. Its resolution is 1,080×2,400 pixels. This phone comes with 8 GB RAM and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G chipset. Vivo has given 128 GB storage on Vivo V20. This phone is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo V20 camera

Talking about camera setup, a triple camera setup has been given on the back panel of this phone, which has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with F / 1.89 lens. Additionally, there is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f / 2.4 lens. It has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with F / 2.0 autofocus lens.