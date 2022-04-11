As anticipated in recent days, today the presentation of the new Vivo folding devices was held in China, but it was also presented Vivo Padthe company’s first tablet that marks Vivo’s entry into the tablet market.

The market for Android tablets has never been very varied, but now there are many companies that are trying their hand in the production of tablets with this operating system, especially as regards the low and medium-high range, with Samsung continuing to do it by mistress as regards the premium range. But back to us, let’s see what this new Vivo Pad has to offer.

To begin with, the erroneous news of the presence of an OLED type display quickly spread on the web, but in reality this tablet mounts a LCD display, and in fact this choice is also justified by the low price of the product. The screen is 11 inches and has a 2.5K resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, it also has pen support, which can be purchased separately as an additional accessory.

The design is not very particular, it recalls a bit that of the Vivo V23 smartphones and some might even see a not too distant similarity with Apple devices. There are also 3 pins on the back that allow you to connect the cover with keyboard included.

Vivo Pad: features and price

Under the body we find the Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 870 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a memory of 128 GB or 256 GB depending on the model. The operating system is based on Android 11 and features the OriginOS HD interface.

On the cameras side we find an 8 MP front sensor and two sensors on the rear side, the first from 13 MP and the second ultra wide angle from 8 MP. Vivo has focused heavily on multimedia and has in fact integrated a audio system with 4 speakers, also equipped with support for Dolby Atmos.

The battery is 8,040mAh and supports 44W fast charging, plus the device weighs 489 grams and is only 6.5mm thick. Also present is the NFC, moreover Vivo has decided to focus a lot on the creation of an ecosystem that allows you to easily interact between smartphones and tablets of the same brand.

With regard to prices and availabilityfor now Vivo Pad is only available in China and the prices are equal to 2,299 CNY (about 330 €) for the version with 128 GB of memory and 2,899 CNBY (about 420 €) for the version with 256 GB.

On the Chinese Weibo platform you can also find the video presentation of the tablet.