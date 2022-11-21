Vivo has announced two new Y-series smartphones with the Y35 and Y22s models. Y35 is equipped with 256GB storage space and integrates an external memory card slot that allows you to reach up to 1TB of additional space. It supports the Extended RAM 3.0 function which allows you to upgrade the existing 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB: this software solution draws on the phone’s memory to provide additional memory when needed. The photographic sector of the Y35 consists of a triple camera composed of a 50 MP high resolution main camera, a 2 MP macro for close-up shots up to 4 cm and a 2 MP bokeh camera that allows you to use creative blur effects of the background. The large 50 MP main camera sensor ensures performance in difficult lighting conditions also thanks to the Super Night Mode. The Y35 frontally integrates a 16MP camera with the Selfie Spotlight Band, a dedicated flash that beautifies the image with a fill light, ensuring bright selfies even in low light.

The Y35 battery is 5000 mAh and thanks to the 18W Fast Charge charger it charges from 1% to 70% in 70 minutes and with 15 minutes of charging a sufficient charge level is reached to benefit from up to 258 minutes of video playback . When fully charged, the battery provides 14.3 hours of HD video streaming or two full days of smartphone standby. The SoC is Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. 6.5″ FHD+ display, 2408×1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate are the display characteristics. The Y35 is available in two colors: Dawn Gold and Starlight Blue. It costs 349 euros.

The Y22s integrates a triple camera system that combines a 50MP high-resolution main camera with a 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh. The rear camera’s Super Night mode uses a noise reduction algorithm for night scenes even when the lighting is not enough. The Y22s front camera is 8MP and includes the suite of Y-series software features to enhance photos and videos such as Multi-Style Portrait mode. The display is 6.5″ HD+ and reaches 530 nits of peak brightness. 6 GB RAM, with Extended RAM 2.0 function that adds an additional 2 GB of memory. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 accompanied by 128 GB of ROM which can be expanded up to 1 TB via MicroSD memory card. Fast charging from 18W, two colors: Starlit Blue and Summer Cyan. It costs 269 euros.