Vivo expects to gain R$ 5.4 billion in synergies with the purchase of Oi Móvel, said the company’s CEO, Christian Gebara, in a conference this Thursday (28.Apr.2022). This is because there will be redundancy between the assets acquired from Oi and those owned by the buyer.

The amount considers a reduction in operating and maintenance costs, sale of base stations, integration of commercial operations and others.

Like Vivo, its business partners announced similar gains. TIM, which retained most of the customers and infrastructure, must save money between R$ 16 and R$ 19 billion by 2030. Without giving closed numbers, Claro stated that wait to convert between 70% and 75% of Oi Móvel’s revenues in Ebitda – acronym in English for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Vivo plans to sell around half of the antennas acquired, as agreed with CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense). However, it considers maintaining Oi’s contracts with tower owners, aiming at more infrastructure for the installation of 5G equipment.

“The sites are all leased, so the assets we purchase do not include ownership of any sites, what they do include is the ownership of the electronics of the sites. Website lease agreements are part of the optimization we can do in the future. This optimization is related to the overlap, but we may have some needs for the future of 5G deployment, which might make sense to have more websites than we previously imagined.”, said the company’s CEO. According to him, there is no urgency to terminate the towers’ contracts.

Vivo will receive around 12 million Oi customers, mainly in the Northeast. It will have a 38% share of the mobile telephony market. According to the company, the migration will take place between the end of the 2nd quarter of this year and the 1st of 2023.