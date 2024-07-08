In the spirit of the Olympics, Vivo has launched a new marketing campaign featuring Brazilian athletes Rayssa Leal, Vini Jr., Rafaela Silva, Gabriel Medina and Alison dos Santos. The film also features the song immortalized as Ayrton Senna’s “victory theme”.

The company is the official sponsor of the Brazilian team at the Olympic Games to be held in Paris starting on July 26. The campaign, called “Gold is inspiring new times,” was created by the production company VLM and seeks to capture the public’s emotional memory with the chosen song and text that highlights individual aspects of the athletes.

“Beyond sports, the struggles and dreams of these athletes show that their achievements also contribute to a fairer society,” the company said in a statement.



#Vivo #brings #Rayssa #Leal #Vini #Rafaela #Silva #Gabriel #Medina #commercial #watch