In just a few days, Vivir Quintana has set serious, terrible words to music. It was a year ago, on the eve of March 8. Chilean singer Mon Laferte, who was scheduled to perform on Mexico City’s iconic Zocalo, asks her to compose a song they would perform together. The Mexican singer-songwriter then puts down on paper the drama of the feminicides that bloody Mexico; 969 women tortured, murdered, even butchered, in 2020 alone, and as many relatives and parents devastated by these unpunished murders. Vivir writes: “The state, the sky, the streets can tremble. Judges and jurors can tremble (…). We sing without fear. We demand justice. We cry out on behalf of all missing women. Hear us: we want to stay alive! This March 8, 2020, accompanied by the El Palomar choir, she challenges the executioners who terrorize her sisters. “They wanted to sow fear, wings have sprouted us”, she image.

“The echo of the reality of the street, the language of the cry”

Since then, her song has become a feminist manifesto that has traveled through Mexico, Latin America. We heard it again, on November 25, 2020, in Toulouse, during the rally against violence against women. “I did not think she would meet such a success”, confides us with serenity and joviality the artist of 36 years. Without departing from a radiant smile that contrasts with the gravity of her words, she speaks of “those who fight, who seek justice, truth and solutions. “Song Without Fear” echoes the reality of the street; it is the language of the cry ”.

It is also a tribute to her friend Sandra, who was murdered years ago because she was a woman. “This song allowed me to understand what feminicides are”, where the media and the authorities have long denied the terrifying phenomenon by calling them homicides. Vivir Quintana was not born a feminist; she became one in contact with the suffering and the courage of women who defy barbarism. But also thanks to his mother – his heroine who taught him poetry – and his father, both teachers, who brought up the siblings in perfect equality. “I grew up in a family where I was given the opportunity to be who I wanted to be, with rights and obligations. I came to feminism, to put it in a way, because I seek equality for women. Because what unites us in feminism is also the lack. If his parents had not dared to break the codes of patriarchy in a deeply macho society, the story would have been quite different.

“Art is for men”

Until 2017, Vivir was called Viviana, a name worn by five of her ancestors, three of whom wanted to make music. “They were banned because they were women. It wasn’t for them, they were told. She says her great-grandfather literally dragged his grandmother off the stage, telling her that “art is for men.” Little Viviana had internalized this form of “allegiance”. After therapy to “heal these stories”, she becomes Vivir, to live in Spanish, and the first of the line “to have the privilege of playing, of singing”.

Vivir follows her parents’ path, studying pedagogy but also music. She indulges her passion in bars. Later, she moved to the capital. Its register is in line with popular lyrical, with tints of folk. And if it is a question of love, the sad realities of his country inspire a much more political repertoire. In “Emergency calls, you are not alone”, she denounces the carelessness of organizations, unable to save women trapped because of the pandemic, and at the mercy of fatal blows. The video lists a series of recommendations to curb this scourge. Sorority, freedom and the right of women to dispose of their lives irrigate the title “Sorora”. His pen and his fight for equal rights have earned him a ranking among the 100 greatest creators in 2020, according to “Forbes Mexico”. “I’ve always said that if you have a voice, a talent, you have to use it to raise awareness. Art is a means of resistance, ”argues the artist.

This year, despite the health crisis, she will celebrate March 8. “I like to repeat that they kicked us out of the streets, but not out of the struggle. Nothing will prevent us from taking a virtual walk. “Swelled to block after the victory of the Argentines who snatched the right to abortion last December, she wants to believe that” this advance will bear fruit and that this freedom will also exist in Mexico “.

She, who listens to Mercedes Sosa a lot, could readapt a piece of the muse of engaged Argentinian song, which has become an ode to life, to hope: “Everything changes”.