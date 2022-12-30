Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died today in London at the age of 81, after a long illness. She is an icon of punk style, she has also spent her life defending the environment, often railing against politics and the powerful. “The word economy means domestic management. The Earth is our home, therefore on a global scale, economy means sustainability. We don’t have it, we have no future”, he said in a video in which he declaimed a “letter to the Earth” on the occasion of COP26 last year. “We ask for the cooperation of governments. Save our souls”, concluded his appeal



