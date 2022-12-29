British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81. This is reported on her page in Twitter.

It is noted that Westwood died peacefully surrounded by her family in the London Borough of Clapham. “The world needs people like Vivien to make a difference,” the message says.

Vivienne Westwood is considered the founder of punk style in high fashion. Distinctive features of her clothes are asymmetry and modification of historical costumes. In the mid-1970s, the fashion designer designed clothes for the Sex Pistols and created stage costumes for the musicians. Since 1981, she has presented her collections at fashion weeks in London, and since 1983 – in Paris.