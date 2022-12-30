She was 81 years old, she passed away surrounded by her family. The fashion world bids farewell to famed designer Vivienne Westwood

The fashion world is in mourning as the famous designer passed away at the age of 81 Vivienne Westwood. The sad news was spread through her social profiles and was later confirmed by her husband Andreas Kronthaler.

29 December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in south London. The world needs people like Vivienne to change it for the better.

Here is instead the husband’s post:

I will continue to live with Vivienne in my heart. We worked until the end and she left me many things to go on. Thanks, honey.

She was known by all as the fashion queen: His has been a long career, during which he has always exhibited his belief that the culture would save the world.

She will forever be remembered as the one who has created the punk style and that despite the scandals, brought out the lingerie.

She herself had said, during an interview with Vogue, that it took her a long time to understand that she had become one fashion designer. He had designed his first collection, after attending fashion shows in Paris.

I thought, I’m just a girl from Northern England, but I really care about making the world a better place, about stopping human rights abuses. Why not exploit my potential? And that’s how the Pirate Collection was born. The only revolution is culture, because it can save the world. The 20th century was a mistake, now we have uneducated people constantly tweeting on the internet.

Vivienne Westwood was first married in 1962 to Derek Westwood and from their union was born their son Benjamin.

A few years later, the relationship came to an end and in 1967, the well-known designer welcomed a second son, Joseph, born of love with her partner Mark McLaren. But this story also did not have a happy ending.

In 1992, the fashion designer got married Andreas Kronthaler. 30 years of love, in private life and also in professional life.