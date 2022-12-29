Studded leather jackets, safety pins, ripped jeans, T-shirts with handwritten slogans – the fact that these fashion ingredients immediately bring to mind punk is entirely due to Vivienne Westwood: the British fashion designer who dressed the English punk movement in the 1970s and Thursday died in London at the age of 81.

Westwood – recognizable by her orange, and later bright white, bush-combed hair – was born in 1941 as Vivienne Shire in the northern English working-class village of Glossop. Her father was a shoemaker, her mother a weaver in a cotton factory. When she was seventeen, the family moved to a suburb of London. There she met factory worker Derek Westwood, whom she married at the age of 21 and had a son within a year. Westwood became an elementary school teacher and lived a civilian life for a few years.

Manager of The Sex Pistols

Until she met Malcolm McLaren through her brother, who in the 1970s became the manager of one of the world’s most famous punk bands: The Sex Pistols. He introduced her to art, music, fashion and literature. Westwood left her husband (but kept his surname) and had a son in 1967 with McLaren (Joseph Corré, who founded the Agent Provocateur lingerie brand in 1994). In interviews, Westwood regularly described herself as “not the best mother.” Her sons were both sent to boarding schools on the other side of the country from the age of five.

Westwood and McLaren shared an aversion to the “much too gooey” hippie style that was in vogue at the time. In 1971 they opened a store together in London selling vintage rock and roll clothes from the 1950s. Soon Westwood started designing clothes himself. The store changed its name countless times, but under the name SEX it became the place where the English punk movement came together in the late 1970s. Westwood determined how the leaders of the scene – including The Sex Pistols – dressed. Her most famous T-shirts of the time, decorated with texts such as “fuck your mother”, the word “destroy” combined with a swastika, or a portrait of the British queen with a safety pin through her lip, are now sold for thousands of euros on auction sites.

First catwalk show

In the early 1980s, Westwood not only broke with McLaren, but also with punk. The pirate-inspired collection she presented at her first runway show that year marked the beginning of her obsession with costume history. The Pirate Boots from that collection became perhaps the most famous designs in her oeuvre and are still sold today: flat boots with five buckles, loosely wrapped around the ankle. In 1982 she showed her first collection in Paris. At that time, women went to the workplace more than ever before and often did so in masculine suits with broad shoulders.

Vivienne Westwood in her London studio in the early 1980s.

Michael Putland’s photo



Westwood designed the exact opposite: lavish clothes that emphasized the hips, breasts and waist. She studied tailoring techniques from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries and focused on the perfect fit. A big contrast to the sloppily put together designs from her punk period. Now her collections consisted of expertly draped evening dresses, corsets, bustiers and mini hoop skirts, often in classic British fabrics such as tweed, tartan and pied-de-poule, preferably asymmetrical and combined with sky-high platform soles. In 1993, supermodel Naomi Campbell went down on the catwalk thanks to a pair of 25 centimeter heels (now part of the permanent collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London). With her reinterpretations of costume history, Westwood inspired countless designers who came after her, including Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.

British Designer of the Year

Malcolm McLaren claimed to be the mastermind behind Westwood’s success until his death in 2010, but the most successful period of her career did not begin until after their relationship. She was named British Designer of the Year in both 1990 and 1991. In 1992 she was knighted by Queen Elizabeth. Afterwards she posed for a picture in a billowing skirt under which she clearly had not put on any underpants.

In 1988, while attending a guest lecture in Vienna, Westwood met fashion student Andreas Kronthaler. They married in 1993 – she 52, he 27. He had been working as a designer at her company since they first met. First behind the scenes, but in 2016 Gold Label – her most luxurious line – was renamed Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Not many other designers are worn by both punks and politicians. For example, you could draw the English former Prime Minister Theresa May in her checkered ‘lucky suit’ from Westwood. Since the turn of the century, Westwood has ceased to be the great fashion innovator she once was. In recent decades, her collections have mainly elaborated on her own oeuvre. In 2021 and 2022, her brand experienced a revival thanks to teens on Tiktok rediscovering her 1990s body of work. Young style icons such as Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid were also regularly photographed in vintage Westwood.

Her company has always remained completely independent. In 2020, her company’s turnover was 42.13 million pounds (about 49 million euros), with dozens of its own stores around the world – most of them in Asia.

Westwood has spoken out all her life against mass production, overconsumption and disposable fashion. She repeated her motto “Buy less, choose well, make it last” in almost every interview. Although she was regularly criticized for the large amount of stuff she produced as a designer. In 2020 she said to The Guardian that from that moment on her collections were 50 percent smaller than 3 years before.

In recent years, Westwood has devoted himself almost full-time to climate activism. Every week she published statements in the form of videos, collages, drawings or texts on her own website climaterevolution.co.uk, linked her name to organizations such as Greenpeace, Amnesty International and Friends of the Earth and donated more than £1.5 million to Cool Earth (for rainforest conservation). She refused to talk about fashion in interviews.