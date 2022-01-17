After a long time since the recording of There is a mail for you, what has changed in the relationship between Vivienne and her father Emad? The woman’s post

The story of Vivienne, the woman who participated in the second episode of There is mail for you, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, caused a lot of discussion.

Images: Mediaset

She got pregnant before the wedding and her father kicked her out of the house. Emad, this is the man’s name, has failed to forgive what in his opinion was a lack of respect for their culture. After 12 years away, Vivienne asked for the help of the television program.

Images: Mediaset

Although many years have passed and despite the words of Maria De Filippi, the girl’s father has decided to close the envelope. What happened after a long time from the recording of the episode and what has changed in the father-daughter relationship? Vivienne herself revealed it through a post on social media.

What happened between Emad and Vivienne?

There is mail for you, it was the latest attempt to reconnect with a parent who has been absent for 12 years in his life and in that of his children. On his Instagram profile, the woman wrote:

Unfortunately for those who love it is not easy, but I will close this chapter of my life with the awareness that I have done everything I could, thanks to everyone.

Images: Mediaset

After the man closed the envelope, Vivienne decided not to look for Emad anymore and their relationship did not end never reconnected.

The woman’s parents separated when she was 7 and as a child she continued to see her dad every day. Relationships were never intense between the two and got worse when a man became a part of her life. When she then became pregnant, Emad has permanently closed the door to his daughter. The latter continued to look for him, even with her newborn granddaughter in her arms. But the parent no longer wanted to have anything to do with his daughter.