40 million eurosJurrien Timber (22) is one Gunner . Arsenal and Ajax announced the transfer of the defender of Ajax and Orange this afternoon. Just before that, he signed a contract until mid-2028 with the top club from London, where he will play with shirt number 12. Timber will be the eleventh Dutchman to play for Arsenal.

Timber’s dream transfer had been in the air for weeks. The 1.82 meter tall defender himself reached an agreement last month with the English top club, which led the Premier League for a long time last season. Arsenal then came to an agreement with Ajax ten days ago on a transfer fee of 40 million euros and possibly another 5 million in bonuses. Timber got on a plane to London this morning to sign his contract. The defender was presented this afternoon at 4 p.m. by the number two in the Premier League, which has also been busy for weeks to get Declan Rice away from fellow townsman West Ham United. The England international has not yet been presented by Arsenal, but that also seems only a matter of time. However, there will be a transfer fee of more than 100 million euros, which West Ham United then wants to get Edson Álvarez from. At the end of June, Arsenal took over German attacker Kai Havertz from fellow townsman Chelsea for 70 million euros.

Timber was welcomed to the training complex in Colney (north of London) this afternoon by Vivianne Miedema, who is busy with the rehabilitation of her cruciate ligament injury. “But I prefer his twin brother, because he plays for Feyenoord,” said Miedema with a wink, referring to Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber. Miedema has never hidden her love for Feyenoord.



Fan of Henry and Van Persie

Timber expressed his dream of playing for Arsenal five years ago. “I have always been an Arsenal fan. My brothers were always Arsenal fans and I loved watching Arsenal play. They had great players, but also the way of playing really appealed to me. I just love the club. I had this from a young age, but my brothers instilled that feeling for the club in me. Of course I loved watching Robin van Persie and Thierry Henry. They were my favorite players.”



“I think I am lucky enough to say that I can play as a central defender, as a right-back and even in midfield if necessary,” he explains. “I think that’s a quality and I have to keep it. I just like the way Arsenal play, it’s a bit like Ajax’s style and I like playing well-groomed football from behind. I see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play.”



After good talks with manager Mikel Arteta, Timber has been eager to get started at Arsenal for weeks. Last year, the fifteen-time international chose a longer stay and a new and improved contract with Ajax over the step to the English top. His club Ajax now adheres to the agreements made at the time, by granting Timber his desired transfer.

Ajax, in turn, can use the money to close the gap of missing out on the Champions League and to fill gaps in the selection. For example, the number three in the premier league needs several defenders. It is now also known that in addition to vice-captain Timber, first captain Dusan Tadic will leave Ajax. His contract was terminated on Friday.

Arsenal on trip to United States

Timber can soon make his unofficial debut at Arsenal. The Gunners will travel to the United States next week for exhibition games against the MLS All Stars, Manchester United and FC Barcelona.

On Sunday, August 6, Timber awaits in the battle for the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley, possibly a new battle with world striker Erling Haaland, against whom he also played with Ajax in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. With the Amsterdam club, where Timber also completed part of the training, the Utrechter became national champion twice.

Arsenal will start the new season in the Premier League on Saturday 12 August with the home game against Nottingham Forest, followed by the London derby at Crystal Palace on Monday 21 August. In September, Arsenal will play home games against rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, followed on October 7 by the visit of champions Manchester City. That club wants to knock Arsenal off the Premier League throne next season after four league titles in five seasons.

Arteta and Edu delighted with the arrival of Timber

"We are very happy that we were able to bring Jurriën to Arsenal. He is a player we have admired for a long time, so it is an honor that we have made this possible," said Edu Gaspar, Arsenal's Brazilian technical director. I know Jurriën can't wait to get started and we really hope he will be a great success here for many years to come."

Arteta, the Catalan coach of Arsenal, added: ,,We are very pleased that Jurriën has joined us. He is a versatile young defender who will fit into our system and bring so much added value to our side. He is still a young player, but he has already achieved so much. He has already experienced twice what it is like to go to a major international tournament and has already won several prizes with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the team.”

Timber faces fierce competition at the rear at Arsenal. Arteta also has William Saliba, Ben White, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cédric Soares at right back and right centre. Saliba was missing in the decisive weeks of the season last season, when Arsenal suddenly lost points and had to leave the title to Manchester City.

Eleventh Dutchman at Arsenal

Timber will be the eleventh Dutchman to play for Arsenal. These ten Dutchmen were previously under contract with Arsenal:

Gerrit Keizer (1930-1931)

Glenn Bright (1995-1997)

Dennis Bergkamp (1995-2006)

Marc Overmars (1997-2000)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst (2001-2004)

Quincy Owusu Abeyie (2003-2006)

Robin van Persie (2004-2012)

Vincent van den Berg (2006-2009)

Nacer Barazite (2007-2010)

Oguzhan Ozyakup (2011-2012)



