Seven months after the start of the Women’s World Cup in Australia – New Zealand, it was confirmed that one of the leaders of the Netherlands team will not be able to be present. The player Vivianne Miedema was taken out on a stretcher last Thursday in the final minutes of the first half of the match between Arsenal and Lyon. The severity of her knee injury is such that the soccer player will miss the next edition of the World Cup, where her team is one of the great favorites to win the cup.
“We can confirm that Vivianne Miedema suffered an ACL tear during our UEFA Women’s Champions League match against Lyon at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday,” Arsenal said in a statement.
The 26-year-old forward was going to participate in her third World Cup and was going to try to get the title that the United States stayed in France 2019, against the Netherlands. Back then, and at only 22 years old, the striker had been the top scorer on her team.
“I am devastated to have to confirm that I tore my ACL. It was one of those moments where you know right away what’s going on. Many things are going through my head: I won’t be able to help my team more this season, there will be no World Cup for me, just surgery and rehab for a long, long time”, said the footballer very forcefully in a statement
