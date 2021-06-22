Apex and abyss. At the Olympic Games Elia Viviani has already experienced both sensations, because before the golden apotheosis of Rio de Janeiro 2016 there was the bitter disappointment of London four years earlier, always in the Omnium. “So hot that I thought“ I’m not going to the track anymore ”“, confesses now the Veronese, who luckily changed his mind. But Tokyo is already something more and different: you can win a five-circle medal, but you are standard bearer only once in your life. Elia explains it very well, at least as good with words as he is on a bike.