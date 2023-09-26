After 359 days, Elia Viviani returns to success. The 34-year-old Italian – standard bearer at Tokyo 2021 – won the 1st stage of the Tour of Croatia, the same race in which he won the 6th stage on 2 October 2022. In the 181 km Primosten-Sinj the Team Ineos sprinter beat the Danish Tobias Lund Andresen and the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff in the sprint. The first victory of the season for Viviani comes after placings in World Tour races: 3rd place in Hamburg and 9th in Plouay. Bronze in the Elimination at the last Track World Championship (Glasgow 2023), Elia on the road reaches 88 successes for a very respectable list of achievements: 5 stages at the Giro d’Italia, 3 at the Vuelta and 1 at the Tour de France. Tomorrow 2nd stage, Biograd na Moru-Novalja of 114.5 km.