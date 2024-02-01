Viviana Varese and Eataly Milano: they part ways

They part ways Viviana Varese and Eataly Milano Smeraldo. The last service at the Michelin-starred Viva restaurant will be April 20. There is no certain information on the future of Viva. Mail Corriere reports rumors according to which a new restaurant could open at the Hotel Passalacqua on Lake Como.

Cipolloni (Eataly): “Prelude for a new phase”

“We want to give our customers even more opportunities to fully experience the Milanese flagship and for this reason we have some important transformations in mind that will integrate new projects within the store. Eataly Smeraldo was Viviana's home for many years and the conclusion of this journey would be a source of sorrow if it were not the prelude to a new phase for Eataly.” As Andrea CipolloniCEO of Group Eataly, explained the choice made after almost ten years of coexistence.

“They were unforgettable years. Now it's time to give life to the new dreams I have in my drawer”, commented Viviana Varese, as reported by Pambianco News. In the meantime, the chef has opened other businesses over the years: in 2023 alone Polpo in Milan and Viva Il Bistrot in Noto.