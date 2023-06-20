A young Colombian woman denounced this holiday Monday mistreatment and the violation of her rights when she arrived in Mexico, on a trip, by officials at the airport where she arrived.

Viviana Santos shared her testimony on her personal Instagram account, in which he detailed the bad experience in his attempt to enter that country.

“On Wednesday I had a trip to Mexico. As soon as I arrive at Immigration they ask me why I am going to Mexico and I I tell them I’m going on a tourist trip and at that moment they take my passports and my cell phone. So, I ask him, what happened because they denied me entry and he tells me why surely your contact here did not answer the phone. Lie, They entered this room, I had no visibility to the outside, I was guarded by two police officers and they took all my things from me.”He begins his story.

-Read also: they try to kidnap a girl in the middle of the street and the community avoids it.

Santos, an actress and content creator by profession, made the publication, according to her account, to make a call to the Colombian authorities so that her experience is not repeated in other compatriots who want to vacation in that country.

“There were several men, they had been in there for about two days and I was completely scared to death. I was very afraid of not knowing how long I was going to last locked up there. I felt very helpless about what was happening and not being able to even say like ‘okay’, okay, if you don’t want me in your country, then let me buy a ticket and I’ll return mine. But no, she didn’t even have the power to do that, that is, she was literally kidnapped. There was a 2-year-old boy, there were two other 10-year-old boys,” she continued in her narration.

-Read also: This would be the reason why ‘Wilson’ has not appeared.

The young woman reiterated that she felt that her rights were violated until her arrival in Colombia.

“When I arrived in Colombia, I didn’t even have my suitcase. All the time they told us lies, all the time they deprived us of our rights, supposedly I had the right to call the consulate of the Colombian Embassy and that never happened. Neither the right to make a call, nor to a family member. That never happened. They left me without food “they left me unable to communicate, they left me deprived of liberty without me being a criminal,” she concluded.

-Read also: The authorities in Brazil seized fins from about 10,000 sharks.

Santos added that Colombian authorities have already contacted the young woman and that they are taking steps to clarify the case.

TIME