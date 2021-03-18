Viviana Canosa made a very hard discharge after the rain of criticism he had on social networks after asking on the air who the mayor of Villa Lugano is without noticing that it is a neighborhood located in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), where the head of government is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta .

Today, Wednesday, in its cycle Viviana with you (A24, at 18), the driver came out with the end caps against those who reproached her for the geographical confusion she had in the previous day’s broadcast when she was interviewing the relatives of Maia, the missing 7-year-old girl, who were on a mobile.

Indignant, Canosa assured that they dedicated themselves to making fun of her instead of worrying about Maia, the girl who, in addition to being missing, never went to school in her 7 years of life.

Furious, Viviana lashed out at those who spoke out against her on Twitter: “Yesterday and today I was a trend -he pointed-. And although the priority is Maia, I want to say that we put our finger on the sore, they are hot. They are angry because yesterday I was doing an interview with Maia’s sister. ”

“When Maia’s cousin told me that in these 7 years, Maia had never gone to school, I want to tell them that for me, the program started there, and that’s where I stayed -he continued saying-. I have an 8-year-old daughter, almost the same age as Maia, who goes to school And when they talk about equality, let’s talk about equality … Why am I angry? It made me angry because I was a trend yesterday and today for putting my finger on their sore“.

“When I say (to Maia’s sister): ‘You have the cameras at your disposal, who do you want to ask to come over there?’, She, Maia’s sister, says ‘to the mayor’, makes a Silence and, I don’t know if the cousin or a relative, tells me ‘to the mayor of Dellepiane’ “.

It should be noted that Dellepiane is not a municipality either. Surely, by the term “Dellepiane”, Maia’s relatives were referring to the street of Villa Lugano where they were marching to ask for the girl to appear.

“You handle yourself with an absolute petite Canosa continued with her diatribe against those who criticized her a lot on the networks for her confusion. At that time, I thought that the girl could be raped, that she was already kidnapped, that she did not go to school … I was left with that girl did not go to school, that she did not have any kind of equality “.

With a scolding that he didn’t bother to hide, he added: “So, the fight is whether I say that the mayor is (Horacio Rodríguez) Larreta or it is not (Horacio Rodríguez Larreta). You know what? I … an egg. That woman was asking for the mayor of Dellepiane and I looked at Battaglia (a colleague of hers on the program) as if to say: “Who is the mayor of Dellepiane? Who do you want to talk to?” They were asking for the mayor of Dellepiane. It is as if the mayor of Malvinas Argentinas told me, I did not care: I thought where was Maia“.

Viviana Canosa’s very harsh discharge after being criticized on Twitter for her question about “the intendende of Lugano”: “They seem like absolute giles to me.” Capture TV.

Towards the end of the discharge, Viviana Canosa fired with thick ammunition: “It is the progressive patrol that is at full capacity. Put the magnifying glass on me wherever you want, let me recontract it to the bank. They seek, they seek … Why do they get so freaked out that we stick our finger on their sore? It pisses them off that Maia has never gone to school in 7 years, that pisses them off. It doesn’t bother them that I say: ‘Who is the mayor of Dellepiane? If for them, all politicians give the same … It bothers them that Maia, the girl who is missing, is undocumented. He is invisible: he does not go to school or have documents! “

“Sure, it’s better to talk about me and bully me, I don’t care. They seem like absolute giles to me. Why are they diverting the subject? Take care. Put the magnifying glass where you want me to bank it. I am on the side of the Maias. “

ACE