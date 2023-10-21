Luis Grañena

What criteria did Hamas militants choose to kill some and take others in the brutal attack on Israeli territory on October 7? Nobody knows. Perhaps only an inexplicable lottery made Vivian Silver (74 years old) one of those taken alive to the Gaza Strip, according to almost all indications. Arrived in Israel half a century ago from Canada, her country of birth, this Jew has not stopped fighting for peace, women’s rights and equality between communities in the middle of a powder keg where hatred continues to permeate even the marrow That is the paradox that emerges from the testimonies of those who know her and have worked with her in the many initiatives in which she tirelessly participates. Her colleagues still look in disbelief at the image in which she appears demonstrating for peace in the streets of Jerusalem on October 4, just three days before being captured, along with her colleagues from Women Wage Peace. ).

In times when the persecution of the Israeli authorities looms over anyone who does not fully follow the ultra doctrine of the Government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, the value as a hinge in the conflict of characters like Silver acquires even more carats. She narrated live the hell she experienced on October 7 to one of her children through messages from the WhatsApp application. Several dozen jihadists attacked Kibbutz Beeri, where she had lived since 1990, killing residents mercilessly. One hundred thousand inhabitants of this community built near Gaza were murdered. In total, that day, 1,400 Israelis, the vast majority civilians of all ages. Another 200 were taken hostage and between 100 and 200 remain officially missing, according to the Hebrew State.

When the macabre search for victims in Beeri came to the activist’s house, she was hidden in a closet. Between the shots and the increasingly closer shouts in Arabic, she still had time to send some last messages to one of her two sons, Yonatan Zeigen. It was 10:54 on that unfortunate Saturday. “The armed men are at home,” she wrote. As a finale, some mutual words of affection with the flavor of a bitter farewell to her moments before they found her, according to what he himself says in a video published on the Facebook social network profile created to demand her release.

More information

If you want to support the production of quality journalism, subscribe. Subscribe

Zeigen describes his mother as “a powerful woman, even though she seems fragile and small.” Someone who “dedicated her life to promoting causes around peace and justice.” Following in the footsteps of his mother and fleeing the path of revenge despite the enormous uncertainty under which the family lives, he insists that security between the parties is the only way to live in peace. “Vivian educated her children according to her way of thinking and now shared her militancy with the enjoyment of her grandchildren,” defends Arial Daloumi, director of the Arab-Jewish Center for Empowerment, Equality and Cooperation (known by its acronym Ajeec-Nisped), which Silver founded in 2000 and headed for a decade. The foundations of this organization are joint working groups made up of Arabs and Jews, initiatives that Silver has always promoted, trying to ignore the walls that separate them, both physical and sentimental, as well as legal. “Essentially, Vivian is a great person who believes in the goodness of human beings and in serving others,” summarizes Kher Elbás, a Bedouin activist who co-directed with Silver Ajeec-Nisped.

Part of Silver’s militancy consists of fighting so that the inhabitants of that prison territory that is Gaza can have freedom of movement, work and enjoy human rights that, almost systematically, Israel denies them. In recent times, once the Israeli authorities decided to lock down Gaza, the activist has promoted the transfer of sick residents of the Strip to be treated in Israeli medical centers. Now she is the one who, by force, has been transferred to the interior of the same Gaza that, while the Security Forces of her country allowed it, she visited as an activist.

The home of kidnapped activist Vivian Silver in Kibbutz Beeri (Israel), after the Hamas attack on October 7. LUIS DE VEGA

Those, like Elbás, awaiting his release, do not even want to imagine what he is going through. They are clear, however, that their kidnappers will not be able to change their way of thinking. Some even try to get her glasses, which were left behind and she needs for her daily life. “If you could get into her mind you would surely be able to separate those who have done this atrocity to her and her Beeri community, as well as other communities, from the ordinary people of Gaza. Vivian is a hostage just like the inhabitants of Gaza, hostages to methods that we cannot call anything other than war crimes and crimes against humanity,” describes Ariel Daloumi.

House 507, that of Vivian Silver, is today razed and burned after a brutal battle of about 12 hours in Kibbutz Beeri, which this special envoy was able to visit amid the smell of death a week later. “The only solution for our region is the solution of peace. Surely she still supports the Palestinians and thinks that the methods used that Saturday are useless,” concludes Daloumi.

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_