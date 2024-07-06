What if, to write the story, you have to betray someone you love? What if you have to tell something that involves not only you, but another person? For Vivian Gornick (New York, 1935) there is no dilemma: if the story exists, she will write it. She will betray. It is to her that she owes loyalty. “What I write is more important than how others may feel,” she says. It might seem like indolence, but it is not, or not entirely. Gornick has not only been writing for more than half a century, but she has also invested a few decades in clarifying where the narrator should be placed within what she writes. And for her, it is there, in full light. The American author is considered a master of the literature of the self, which although it may sound self-absorbed, it is not. In fact, Gornick attacks — fiercely, implacably — those who use writing to explore their navels or exorcise demons. She sensed very early on that literature in the first person had another mission. Another power.

She was eight years old, the daughter of communist Jews and a student at a public school in the Bronx. Her teacher assigned the class a simple essay, and what happened is similar to the dozens of stories that writers tell to show off their precocious talent. The teacher singled out only one essay, Gornick’s, and read it aloud. But she did not applaud the beauty of her prose, nor her incipient writing impulse. “She has understood what had to be done,” she celebrated.

More information

The anecdote was not to be repeated. Gornick told EL PAÍS that she forgot what that editorial was about, and also what she had seen and the rest had not. She grew up Marxist and passionate about literature, and went to university to escape a future as an office worker. There were also mentors there who saw her future in literature, and although she tried to be a novelist, she was terrible. Everything she wrote was lame. Until the end of the sixties, she went to an event for black civil rights that ended in violence. She ran home, tachycardic. She wrote it. This time it was something else. She had that. Gornick lent her eyes to the reader to tell that revolt, using herself more as an uncritical witness of what happened, giving shape to a new narrative. The countercultural weekly The Village Voice She published that chronicle and all the ones she wrote over the next 10 years. It’s not that she supported the radical feminism of the effervescent seventies with her stories, it’s that she herself ended up becoming one of the most brilliant figures of that second wave, in the midst of the barricades. She had found that something, that task that she had to do: use her personal experience for criticism and social analysis. It was her crusade.

Ideas that inspire, challenge and change, don’t miss anything KEEP READING

Gornick married, divorced, published criticism, essays. Married and divorced again. Found his point of view. And suddenly, one summer day, he was eight years old again, but not in the classroom with his teacher. He typed: “I am eight years old. My mother and I are walking out of our apartment onto the second-floor landing. Mrs. Drucker is standing in the open doorway of the apartment next door, smoking a cigarette.” That was the first paragraph of Fierce Attachmentsher memoir that ended her relationship with journalism. The story of her walks with her mother through New York was her reunion with literature and with that “something more” that had never stopped hammering at her: autofiction. It wasn’t just those walks, or the social tensions of that city, or that extremely complex relationship with her mother. That, her most acclaimed and award-winning book, dazzled with the unique use of Gornick’s life experience to turn it into something more than a list of well-packaged stories and anecdotes: what is important is not what happens to the person, but the meaning that the person attributes to what they have lived. What it says about the human condition. That is the story.

She has repeated it to the aspiring writers she has taught for three decades: “Don’t write about your feelings, use your feelings to write,” her most enduring lesson. Gornick, lucid, knows the risks involved in using oneself in a story; sticking to the first person often ends up leaving everything stained with ego. “When you write about your feelings you get something of limited value, which may be therapeutic, but it won’t last,” she says. The real challenge is to use that experience, to step away from center stage to shape the story above the situation. She uses a quote from the writer Harry Crews to illustrate this: “If you don’t leave home, you will suffocate. And if you go too far, you will run out of breath.” As a writer, you have to be in touch with the original experience, but not drown in it. A thesis that she has also achieved by reading others with a scalpel in hand. The essay Situation and history. The art of personal narrative, The book that Sexto Piso published last November is a distillation of this obsession, an analysis of dozens of texts by other great authors who, through personal narrative, managed to explain the world and not stay on the surface of what they experienced. A didactic lesson on how to use oneself without becoming self-absorbed. “He uses the self to give an account of others,” stresses researcher Verónica Ripoll León, author of a thesis on Gornick’s writing. I in the style of Montaigne, who does not use disguise or makeup, showing us a Gornick who is as forceful in her opinions as she is contradictory and conflictive in her affections.

She was no longer eight years old, but eighty, when her agent began to receive requests from across the Atlantic to translate her works. “Nothing happens suddenly,” she replied, suspiciously, upon learning. The MeToo movement had just erupted in 2017, and countries like Spain rediscovered the fierce feminism of Vivian Gornick and the books she had written decades before. She assumed her role as the mother of the new wave and lived that renaissance as she experiences everything else: with sarcasm and analysis. The writer Lore Segal, a personal friend, remembers that already in the eighties, when they met, she and Gornick argued a lot about the value of feminism and its mission. Now Gornick, in some way, feels that she is reliving those diatribes when she is asked to talk about today’s feminism and she responds with considerations that she already wrote 20 years ago. Life, she says, is a constant remembering of things that she already knew.

As new readers come to their old lessons (with the publication of Look at each other face to face either The end of the love story), Vivian Gornick rarely turns down an interview. She attends almost all of them from her apartment in the West Village, opening a crack into her world through which an unmade bed and two cats with conflicting personalities slip in. But her world is not there, but rather outside, in the aimless streets of New York. In her conversations. Those she has with her small and faithful circle of friends and those she catches on the fly from strangers. In restaurants, often the conversation she finds most stimulating is the one she has with the waiters. Gornick continues to describe herself as a writer of the tradition flâneuseand her life, her walks and dialogues are her raw material. Her clay. Later she will mould them and perhaps the discussions with friends like Lore Segal will end up between its pages. She will betray them by telling them. They know this and disagree: it is not always a betrayal. It is something more. They know that, since she was eight years old, Gornick has understood the task.

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_